UConn Has Rival Competition for Five-Star Recruit
The UConn Huskies are in a three-way battle for one of the most coveted prospects in women's high school basketball. Jerzy Robinson, the No. 5 recruit in the class of 2026 according to ESPN, has narrowed her focus to three powerhouse programs: UConn, LSU and South Carolina.
Robinson's resume speaks for itself. As a freshman at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, she averaged 22.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while leading her team to Arizona's first AIA Open Division championship. She was named MaxPreps Arizona High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
After transferring to Sierra Canyon for her sophomore year, Robinson averaged 22.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, earning spots on the Los Angeles Times All-Star and the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America teams. In her junior season, she elevated her game even further, averaging 27 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Robinson, a 6-foot-1 combo guard from Sierra Canyon High School in California, is keeping most details under wraps while evaluating what each program can offer. When asked about her criteria for choosing a college, Robinson made it clear she's looking beyond just basketball success.
"Their offensive play style, how we're doing in tournaments and coaching," Robinson said. "Other players that are coming in, but also the support system and building me as a woman in this world. I want faithful people and a faithful organization."
The Huskies head coach, Geno Auriemma, has shown serious interest in Robinson, attending an April event in Phoenix to watch her play in the Nike Girls EYBL circuit.
Robinson's international experience further separates her from other recruits. She represented the United States at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Women's Americas Championship, where she averaged 17.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game en route to earning tournament MVP honors, becoming the youngest player ever to do it, at just 14 years old.
She followed that up by winning MVP again at the 2024 FIBA Under-17 World Cup, averaging 20.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while leading Team USA to another gold medal. In January 2024, Robinson signed a NIL deal with Nike, joining elite company alongside names like Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins.
UConn is still searching for its first commitment in the 2026 class, making Robinson an even bigger priority. The Huskies are also in the race to sign another five-star recruit, Olivio Vukosa. If the program manages to land both these stars, Auriemma will have a solid foundation for the class of 2026.
