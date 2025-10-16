UConn Season Opener Could Face Major Changes
The UConn Huskies are scheduled to tip off their 2025-26 campaign against Louisville on November 4 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany as part of ESPN's Armed Forces Classic. However, just weeks away from the game, a cloud of uncertainty looms over UConn’s title defense opener.
NCAA rules generally allow college basketball teams just one foreign trip every four years. However, playing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany takes advantage of a loophole. Since the military base is considered U.S. soil, this international game doesn’t count as a foreign trip, making it legal under NCAA regulations.
The event's status at the military base has become vague with U.S. government operations suspended for nearly two weeks. Both schools and ESPN organizers are closely monitoring the situation and have scheduled a conference call to discuss contingency plans.
One major alternative under consideration is shifting the highly anticipated game to Louisville on the same date if the shutdown does not end in time. Both programs are hopeful that the game will take place as expected, but are gearing up for every last-minute change.
Players on both sides are still hoping for the overseas experience. For Louisville, this would be another shot at a major early-season trip after opening last year in Paris.
The Huskies enter the matchup as the AP preseason No. 1 and the reigning national champions. On the other hand, Louisville is ranked No. 20 in the 2025 AP Preseason poll and is looking to avenge last season’s 85-52 loss.
UConn’s next big challenge will be a home showdown against 13th-ranked Michigan on November 21, followed closely by a meeting with Utah on November 23. The Huskies then visit USC on December 13 and face Iowa in Brooklyn on December 20.
Auriemma's team will begin their Big East slate on November 30 at Xavier. The Huskies are expected to dominate the Big East once again, having gone undefeated in conference play (18-0) during their championship season. They will host Marquette on December 17 and play Creighton on January 11.
This is how the Huskies are expected to lineup in the upcoming season:
- G: Azzi Fudd - Sr. - 13.6 PPG
- G: Ashlynn Shade - Jr. - 7.7 PPG
- F: Sarah Strong - So. - 16.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG (2025 National Freshman of the Year)
- F: Serah Williams - Sr. - 19.2 PPG at Wisconsin
- G: Kayleigh Heckel - Jr. - 6.1 PPG at USC
A road opener at Louisville would definitely present a challenge, but if recent history is to be considered, UConn thrives in these big moments. Even without Paige Bueckers, UConn’s roster has enough firepower to set the tone for a title defense right away.
