UConn Star Alex Karaban to Return for Fourth Season
The Connecticut Huskies are set to welcome back a loyal member of their men's basketball pack.
Two-time national champion Alex Karaban announced on Tuesday that he would spurn early entry into the NBA Draft and return to Storrs for a fourth season. Karaban made his announcement in an Instagram post that depicted various images from his UConn career, including a hug with head coach Dan Hurley.
UConn's disappointing national championship defense, Karaban explained. influenced his decision to return to Storrs.
"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard," Karaban's statement reads in part. "Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right!"
"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers."
The Southborough, MA-based forward thus returns for another run between Storrs and Hartford. He has flirted with the NBA Draft before but has stayed to rack up the accolades as a Husky. Karaban originally redshirted in his freshman campaign before donning his Husky sneakers for the first time in 2022.
Despite the disappointing team-wide effort, Karaban averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds, both career-bests en route to second team All-Big East honors. His most notable effort was a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double in a Dec. 8 non-conference win at Texas, which saw Karaban play all 40 minutes in the 76-65 triumph. Karaban also ranked fourth in the Big East in blocks (51 total and 1.5 a game)
Karaban has also became a bit of a leader and franchise face in Storrs: per Mike Anthony of CT Insider, Karaban was one of several names Hurley consulted with when he himself was tempted by the NBA, namely the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching vacancy since occupied by JJ Redick.
Though Karaban is sticking around, the Huskies are set to lose Liam Neeley, who was on a list of 106 early draft entrants released by the NBA on Tuesday. McNeeley can returns to the floor if he decommits by May 28.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags