UConn Huskies Star Azzi Fudd Gives Unique Insight into Paige Bueckers' Game
Fresh off a national title run with the UConn Huskies, Azzi Fudd sat courtside on May 24 at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta as her former teammate, Paige Bueckers, took the floor for the Dallas Wings. Despite the Wings’ 83–75 loss to the Dream, their fourth straight defeat to open the WNBA season, Fudd focused on celebrating Bueckers' growth.
The two guards powered UConn to its 12th national championship last month, with Fudd named Most Outstanding Player after a 24-point showing against South Carolina. While Bueckers has since transitioned to the WNBA, Fudd returned to Storrs for a fifth and final season, one that will see her lead a new era for the Huskies.
Speaking with CBS Sports’ Autumn Johnson during the game, Fudd shared what it meant to witness Bueckers live on the professional stage.
"It's been a lot of fun. Just seeing anyone you played with — just to be here now, watching her live — it’s a moment of pride," Fudd said. "I’m super proud of her, to see what she is doing and to see her living out her dream. It's amazing."
When asked what would translate best for Bueckers at the next level, Fudd didn’t hesitate.
"I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," Fudd said. "I don’t know if that will take off, but I also think she’s an incredible passer. I feel like that was kind of overlooked a little bit last year."
Bueckers backed up Fudd’s praise with a timely steal and a solid stat line: 11 points and 5 assists in 28 minutes.
As the WNBA season unfolds, the legacy of UConn’s backcourt brilliance lives on, one star rising in the pros, the other ready to carry the torch in Storrs. For Fudd, life "as a champ" is sweet. But seeing her teammate thrive might be even sweeter.