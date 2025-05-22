WATCH: UConn Champs Reunite on WNBA Floor
Two members of the UConn Huskies' latest championship pack reunited in a special setting on Wednesday.
The night's WNBA slate saw newly-crowned UConn women's basketball champions Paige Bueckers and Aubrey Griffin warmly come together on professional hardwood before their first employers did battle. Before Bueckers' Dallas Wings faced Griffin and the Minnesota Lynx, the two shared a hug in an exchanged captured and shared on North Texas' social media channels.
In Storrs, both Bueckers and Griffin overcame frequent injury interruptions to earn championships rings before the WNBA came calling. Bueckers was the top pick of last month's draft while Griffin was the penultimate pick and remains on the Lynx's roster while she rehabs from a knee procedure conducted shortly after her selection.
Reuniting with Griffin was part of an emotional night for Bueckers, who played her first WNBA game in her home state of Minnesota. She posted a 12-point, 10-assist double-double as the Wings put up a respectable effort against the Lynx, who fell one game short of clinching last season's title.
"I love Aubrey, that's my pookie," Bueckers said in the aftermath, per Grant Afseth of BallIsLife. "The relationships I've built at UConn, they're something that's going to last a lifetime. I know she recently just got to Minnesota, you know I'm from there, just checking in on her, how she's doing, seeing how the process is going with her coming back from injury."
"It's just great to reconnect with those people that you love so much, and I'm just super proud of her, and happy for her."
Bueckers' next chance to earn her first win as a professional lands on Saturday late afternoon when the Wings (0-3) visit the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network). She'll make her first return to the Constitution State next week, as Dallas is slated to visit the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags