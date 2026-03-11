Georgetown vs. DePaul Prediction, Odds for Big East Tournament 1st Round

The Georgetown Hoyas finished the regular season in last place in the Big East, but the beautiful thing about conference tournaments is that they still have a chance to go on a Cinderella run. If they want to do that, they first need to get past the DePaul Blue Demons in the first round tonight.

The good news for Georgetown is that the Hoyas beat DePaul in their most recent meeting, winning by a score of 70-61 on January 28. DePaul won the first meeting, 56-50, on January 6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's rubber match.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Georgetown +1.5 (-118)

DePaul -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Georgetown -102

DePaul -118

Total

OVER 133.5 (-110)

UNDER 133.5 (-110)

Georgetown vs. DePaul How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Georgetown Record: 14-17 (6-14 in Big East)

DePaul Record: 16-15 (8-12 in Big East)

Georgetown vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Georgetown is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

Georgetown is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games as an underdog

DePaul is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Georgetown

DePaul is 13-7 ATS in its last 20 games

The UNDER is 14-6 in DePaul's last 20 games

Georgetown vs. DePaul Key Player to Watch

Layden Blocker, G - DePaul Blue Demons

Not only is Layden Blocker leading the team in assists per game, averaging 3.4, but he's also their most important player on defense, averaging 1.6 steals. He was largely kept in check in the first two games against Georgetown this season, so the Blue Demons need him to step up today if they want to advance to the second round.

Georgetown vs. DePaul Prediction and Pick

Neither team in this game can shoot well, but DePaul is far superior on the defensive side of the court. The Blue Demons rank 62nd in the country in defensive efficiency, while Georgetown ranks 183rd.

Not only that, but 64.4% of Georgetown's shots come from two-point range, which ranks inside the top third of teams in the country. Now, they have to go up against an elite interior defense. The Blue Demons keep teams to shooting just 47.4% from two-point range, which ranks 37th in college basketball.

I'll back DePaul to survive and advance tonight.

Pick: DePaul -1.5 (-102)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

