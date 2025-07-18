UConn Legend Paige Bueckers Reveals Who She's Dating
UConn Huskies fans finally have their answer: Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are officially a couple.
The long-rumored relationship between the two UConn legends was confirmed during WNBA All-Star Weekend, when Bueckers participated in a TikTok segment with WAG Talk titled, “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?”
Bueckers confidently answered a series of personal questions about Fudd, from the name of her high school to the college her father played for, before revealing, with a smile, “Azzi Fudd” as her girlfriend.
For fans of the “Pazzi” pairing, the reveal comes as no surprise. Speculation had been mounting for months thanks to subtle, and not-so-subtle hints.
Fudd went viral earlier this year when fans noticed a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend,” and the two were spotted holding hands at a Wings road game. Bueckers also shared a flirty Instagram story of Fudd on the ESPYs red carpet, further fueling rumors.
The bond between the two stars was forged at UConn, where they spent four seasons together and helped deliver the program’s 12th national title in 2025. Fudd, named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, opted to return for one more season with the Huskies, aiming to lead UConn to back-to-back championships for the first time since 2016.
Bueckers, meanwhile, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and is already making an impact, averaging 18.4 points and 5.8 assists per game as a rookie All-Star starter.
While their careers are now on different paths, Bueckers and Fudd remain closely connected, on and off the court. Their relationship isn’t just a heartwarming story for fans; it’s another chapter in the storied legacy of UConn basketball.