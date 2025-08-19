Huskies Report

UConn Legend Sue Bird Gets Exclusive Honor From Seattle Storm

Former UConn Huskies star Sue Bird had a legendary career, and her former WNBA team, the Seattle Storm, made sure to honor her properly.

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Former Seattle Storm player, Sue Bird, poses for a photo in front of her statue prior to the game between the Seattle Storm and the Phoenix Mercury at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Former UConn Huskies star Sue Bird had a legendary career, and her former WNBA team, the Seattle Storm, made sure to honor her properly. After winning four WNBA titles and earning 13 All-Star nods in her WNBA career, all with the Storm, Seattle unveiled a bronze statue of the former Huskies point guard outside Climate Pledge Arena.

“People keep asking me what it feels like to be the first,” Bird said in a speech during the statue's unveiling. “The truth is that I never set out to be the first at anything, but if being the first means I won’t be the last. If this statue means that 20 years from now there will be statues of other WNBA greats, some who are in the audience and players whose names you don’t even know yet, then I’m proud to be the first.”

Even though Sue Bird is best known as the WNBA’s all-time assists leader, her statue shows her driving for a layup, a choice she made to symbolize the journey of her entire career.

”My very first points in the WNBA at KeyArena as a rookie were on a layup. My very final points in the WNBA were at Climate Pledge on a layup,” Bird said. “Not really known for those layups, but it’s something that means a lot to me.”

The 8-foot statue, weighing 650 pounds, was created by artist Julie Rotblatt-Amrany of the Rotblatt Amrany Studio. Her portfolio includes sculptures of Seattle icons Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, and Lenny Wilkens, which stand near Bird outside Climate Pledge Arena. Bird also had input in the design, selecting the pose, the jersey, and the Nike Air Zoom Huarache sneakers she famously wore during her first Olympic gold medal run and WNBA championship in 2004.

Sue Bird was joined by fellow former UConn stars to celebrate her WNBA legacy

USA; 2020 USA Womens National Team guard Sue Bird (6) (left) and 2020 USA Womens National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12).
Jan 27, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; 2020 USA Womens National Team guard Sue Bird (6) (left) and 2020 USA Womens National Team guard Diana Taurasi (12) before the game against the UConn Huskies at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diana Taurasi and Swin Cash, Bird’s former UConn teammates, traveled in for the celebration, while Huskies coach Geno Auriemma sent his well-wishes through a social media video.

Auriemma added a lighthearted joke, saying he hoped pigeons would go easy on the new statue.

Bird laughed off the idea. She told the crowd that if anyone spots bird droppings on her shoulder, they should think of it as family stopping by to remind her of home.

The Seattle Storm made history by becoming the first WNBA team to honor a former player with a statue. Since Sue Bird’s retirement in 2022, the franchise has also retired her No. 10 jersey and even renamed a street near Climate Pledge Arena in her honor.

At the ceremony, Cash spoke about Bird’s impact beyond the court.

“Greatness is not just in the numbers for me, though she has plenty of those," Cash said. "It’s not just in banners and trophies and gold medals, though she has enough of those, too. Greatness is the way you change the air in the room, the way you change the air in the arena, the way you change the air in the community. For the city of Seattle, Sue is not just a player, she’s family."

While this is a milestone in Bird's storied carrier, the recognition doesn’t end after this. This September, Bird will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, with Auriemma and teammate Cash presenting her at the ceremony, bringing her UConn legacy full circle.

Evan Dammarell
