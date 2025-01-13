UConn Predicted By John Fanta To Have Two First-Round Picks In 2025 NBA Draft
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has called Alex Karaban a first-round draft pick on multiple occasions, and Hurley’s not alone in that sentiment.
One of the game’s leading analysts, FOX Sports’ John Fanta, also predicts that Karaban will be off the board by the time the second round of the 2025 NBA draft begins this summer.
Fanta recently released his NBA Mock Draft 1.0, with both Karaban and Huskies freshman phenom Liam McNeeley landing in the first round.
Fanta envisioned McNeeley landing with the Chicago Bulls at No. 10.
“The 6-7 Connecticut wing has a feel for the game that is beyond his years and possesses the skills to be a microwave shot-maker in the NBA,” Fanta said of McNeeley.
“McNeeley's work ethic is through the roof, fitting the UConn culture that has produced six selections in the last two drafts. Averaging 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while shooting 43% from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, he's a three-level scorer who uses his physical frame to create opportunities. McNeeley is stout on the defensive end of the floor and does the little things. He will be a quality role player for any organization. McNeeley is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him until at least the end of January.”
Fanta predicted that Karaban will land with the Utah Jazz with the No. 30 pick.
Notably, the only other Big East player in Fanta’s mock draft was Kam Jones of Marquette, whom Fanta predicted landing with the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 27 pick.
Surely, Huskies fans will be able to watch both McNeeley and Karaban in NBA uniforms next season.
A bigger question arises, though, and that is, who are some other draft picks on the current UConn squad (or in their 2025 recruiting class)?
Solo Ball is a name to watch in connection with the 2026 draft.
Who knows, if Ball played tremendously during an NCAA tournament run this season, he might even attract second-round draft buzz for 2025.
