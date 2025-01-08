Where Does Solo Ball Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
6. Solo Ball
Ball’s athleticism alone might have landed him a spot on this list, but now that we see that Ball is also an elite 3-point shooter, his ceiling looks sky-high.
It’s difficult to arrive at a comparison for Ball’s game. The Delonte West comp that has been floating around X is not a good one at all. Ball is far more athletic than West ever was. He’s also bigger and stronger. Plus, West had a greater feel as a point guard within his combo guard skill set than does Ball.
A more accurate (although far from perfect) comparison for Ball? A young Bradley Beal. Beal was far more polished from a young age offensively, especially as a mid-range scorer and finisher.
But when you take into account physical profile and athleticism — together with the 3-point shooting — it’s not a bad comparison.
And while Beal’s more versatile and developed offensive bag as a freshman at Florida puts him in a different category than Ball, Ball has shown impressive flashes defensively that make him a different player than Beal, who’s never been passionate about defense despite his athletic gifts.
It’s hard to name a Hurley UConn player other than Stephon Castle who has hinted at a higher ceiling than Ball. If he can mature as a mid-level scorer and expand his floor game beyond athletic drives and threes, watch out. This is a guy who could be a Player of the Year candidate when he presumably decides to return to Storrs for his junior season.
But who tops Ball as the fifth-most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn? Find out below.
