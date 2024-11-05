Huskies Report

UConn's Alex Karaban Named Nation's No. 7 Player To Watch In New Report

The Huskies forward will be called upon to lead this season

Colin Keane

Carmen Mandato / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
The 2024-25 UConn Huskies may go only as far as junior forward Alex Karaban takes them.

Karaban along with Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson are the upperclassmen leaders of the potential three-peat Huskies.

While it’s not completely implausible that UConn’s most talented players —  arguably Liam McNeeley and Solo Ball — take over as the team’s alphas throughout the season, Karaban is most likely to shoulder the heaviest burden of anyone on Dan Hurley’s ball club.

It’s an interesting role for a player who is historically so complementary (a trait that will make Karaban an excellent NBA role player).

Regardless of Karaban’s precise role on the floor this season in relation to McNeeley, Ball, and others, he’ll without a doubt be relied upon as a voice in the locker room.

Given all that Karaban’s experienced through two successful national championship runs in 24 months, he should be well suited to dole out direction to his younger teammates.

Karaban’s skills as a leader are certainly not questioned by FOX Sports’ beloved analyst John Fanta, who on Monday ranked Karaban as his No. 7 player in the nation to watch this season.

“He's the top returning player for the reigning back-to-back national champion Huskies, having averaged 13.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season,” Fanta said.

“The question is, can the 6-foot-8 forward take on an increased role and lead this Connecticut team? There's no reason to believe he can't do it.”

