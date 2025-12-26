UConn Star WR Earns East-West Shrine Bowl Invite

The UConn Huskies had one of the best wide receivers in the nation in 2025 and he's getting another chance to show off his talents.

UConn redshirt senior wide receiver Skyler Bell accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, according to the bowl's Twitter account.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game that has been played almost every year since 1925. It will take place this year at the Ford Center at the Star of Frisco in Frisco Texas on Jan. 26.

It is like the Senior Bowl, where players that are graduating get a chance to display their skills in hopes of boosting their NFL Draft stock

Skyler Bell and His Sensational 2025

Bell had just one season left in his collegiate career and took advantage of it and then some in 2025 with the Huskies.

He finished with 101 catches or 1,278 yards, 12.7 yards per reception, and 13 touchdowns in 12 games, with 106.5 receiving yards per contest in the regular season.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against UAB Blazers cornerback Tariq Watson (24) in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Bell led the FBS in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while his receiving yards per game also ranked second best.

He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best wide receiver in college football, but lost out to USC junior Makai Lemon. Bell is the first Biletnikoff finalist in Huskies program history.

Bell's Best Performances in 2025

Bell made a great relationship with UConn graduate student quarterback Joe Fagano, who also accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He had some outstanding performances, including a season-high 14 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the 31-25 win over Ball State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Week 4.

Bell also put up a season-high 158 receiving yards on eight catches for a touchdown in the 37-34 double-overtime road loss to Rice in Week 9.

Oct 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes a reception during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His best performance may have been his season-high three touchdown catches, coming on eight receptions for 149 yards in the 38-19 home win over UAB in Week 10.

Bell also had two touchdown catches in the 59-13 win over FCS program Central Connecticut State in the season opener, in the 37-34 win over Duke in Week 11 and in the 51-10 win over FIU in Week 6, all victories coming at home.

He finished with four games over 10 receptions, with 11 catches in both the 27-20 road loss to Syracuse in Week 2 and the win over Duke, plus 10 catches in the 38-23 home win over Boston College in Week 8.

Bell will get one final game in his collegiate career in the Fenway Bowl vs. Army on Dec. 27, which will complete a great two years with UConn, after starting off with Wisconsin.

