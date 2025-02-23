UConn's Dan Hurley Addresses 'Two Rings, Baldy!' Interaction With Creighton Fan
UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has addressed his viral moment with a Creighton fan, and Hurley’s comments on the matter were just as funny as the ordeal itself.
Back on February 11, minutes after UConn defeated Creighton 70-66 at CHI Health Center Omaha, Hurley engaged in some playful trash talk with a Creighton fan, and the interaction made its way to social media.
In a video that’s since gone viral, Hurley could be seen and heard pointing to the fan and saying, “Two rings, baldy!” as Hurley pointed at his fingers and made his way to the exit tunnel.
Hurley was of course referring to the two national championships he has won with UConn over the past two seasons.
Hurley added more humorous context to the viral moment this past Friday when the Huskies head coach appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio and discussed, among many other topics, what went on with the fan in Omaha.
“With the Creighton fan, that fan waited eight or 10 minutes for me to get to that tunnel, you know, after his team lost,” Hurley said.
“I had to do TV, I had to talk to the other players, the other coach; I had to do a postgame interview … I mean, that fan waited eight or 10 minutes for me to get to the tunnel. I just felt like I owed him in an interaction. I regret calling him “baldy” because he was just balding, you know, and I'm balding, as well. … I should (have referred) to him as balding like myself.”
While many of Hurley’s haters flocked to social media a week and a half ago to chastise the interaction, others found Hurley’s “baldy” remark even funnier coming from a man who is also follically challenged.
UConn takes on St. John’s on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, where bald and/or balding Johnnies fans will be ready to do battle with Hurley.
