UConn's Dan Hurley Attends High School Game, Offers Scholarship To Four-Star SF
With the UConn Huskies in the middle of a week-long break, head coach Dan Hurley took the time to do some in-person recruiting on Monday night.
Hurley and UConn associate head coach Kimani Young were in attendance as Hillhouse High School (New Haven, Connecticut) hosted Notre Dame High School (West Haven).
Hurley and Young were there to see Notre Dame’s six-foot-six junior wing Abdou Toure, who is the No. 31 player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Although Toure’s Notre Dame squad lost 54-53, Toure delivered an impressive performance, as summarized by Elite High School Scouting’s director Ari Rosenfeld.
“UConn head coach Dan Hurley was in with an assistant tonight for 4 (star) … swingman Abdou Toure,” Rosenfeld said.
“The Guinean national team star had a gritty 16pts … 12rebs, 4asts, 3blks, 5 TO’s in a 1-point loss.”
It turns out Hurley wasn’t just there to watch Toure. The two-time national champion head coach also officially offered Toure a scholarship on Monday night, presumably after the game.
Toure took to X to announce the news shortly after 9pm ET.
“Blessed to receive a D1 offer from the University of Connecticut,” Toure said.
“Thank you Coach Dan Hurley, Coach Kamani Young and the Uconn Coaching staff Goo Huskies!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
CT Insider’s David Borges followed up with a full story on UConn’s scholarship offer to Toure.
The 2026 class is still wide open. Only three players ahead of Toure (i.e. in 247Sports’ top 30) have committed to schools: No. 12 Moustapha Diop (Georgia Tech), No. 28 Marcus Johnson (Ohio State), and No. 30 Kendre Harrison (Oregon).
The No. 1 player in the nation for 2026 is currently six-foot-seven wing Tyran Stokes, who plays for a different Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California).
