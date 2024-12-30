UConn's Dan Hurley Has Concerns About Defense : 'Has Not Been Where It Needs To Be'
Faithful UConn Huskies naysayers couldn’t wait to pour it on Dan Hurley’s crew following a miserable three-game stretch in Maui.
Disappointing losses to Memphis, Colorado, and Dayton caused many to lower the Huskies’ ceiling in late November.
However, since Nov. 27, Hurley’s crew has won six consecutive games, including two impressive Top 25 wins over Baylor and Gonzaga.
Still, there’s a pivotal team aspect the Huskies must improve to reach their full potential this season.
“We got our confidence back, but we know that if we don’t start defending at a much higher level, we’re not gonna be in contention for the championships,” Hurley told NJ Advance Media's Adam Zagoria on Sunday.
“We’ve got the No. 2 offense in the country, but our defense has not been where it needs to be.”
UConn was locked in defensively to begin the 2024-25 campaign, preventing their first four opponents from reaching the 60-point mark.
The No. 11 ranked team in the country was expected to carry that momentum into the Maui Invitational, but to put it mildly, they weren’t the most intimidating defensive club in the tournament.
Frustratingly, The Huskies failed to limit the Tigers, Buffaloes, and Flyers to 70 points or less.
UConn’s inability to guard the three-point shot was also a glaring issue in the early-season tune-up, as each of the Huskies’ three opponents shot above 40% from beyond the arc.
The Huskies have made positive strides since then, but to Hurley’s point, the surging 10-3 Big East squad must offer more resistance on that end of the floor to achieve their ultimate goal.
Time will tell if the Huskies elevate their defense to new heights this season.
