UConn's Dan Hurley Is Being Pressured To Change, And He Better Not

Critics in the sports world have condemned Hurley for qualities that that very world needs more of

Colin Keane

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley hasn’t shied away one bit from addressing the media backlash he received for his passionate coaching display at the Maui Invitational.

While there are plenty of analysts, fans, and players who side with Hurley, there are also plenty of haters on social media and in the general media who came out in the wake of Maui to condemn Hurley for his coaching style.

On Saturday after a momentous win over Gonzaga at Madison Square Garden, Hurley talked about the backlash with FOX Sports’ John Fanta.

“I didn't hear all the takes, but you could hear the external noise and, you know, some of the ones I heard were … overreactions or … engagement farming,” Hurley said.

“I think people like me are really good for sports. … I wasn't embarrassed by (Maui). I was frustrated by it, I was disappointed in myself … (but) I don't think we want to dial down the intensity in sports because I think that in some sports we're not getting enough of it.”

“We're going to win … with a coach that is passionate, is intense, and is fighting for his team but also doesn't let the engine maybe run too high.”

Hurley has faced recent criticisms head-on, and he hasn’t tried to insinuate that his behavior's been perfect. But at the end of the day, one of the key ingredients that makes Hurley the best coach in the nation is the burning passion driving his coaching style.

Take that away, and he’d be more similar to the field. 

It’s no wonder the field is trying to guilt him into change.

