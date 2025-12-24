UConn’s Colben Landrew Flashing NBA-Caliber Upside

The City of Palms Classic has a reputation for separating projection from reality, and this December, one UConn Huskies pledge looked right at home under that microscope.

Colben Landrew, a 6-foot-6 wing from Wheeler High School, delivered a series of performances in Fort Myers, Fla., that felt less like a hot streak and more like confirmation.

Against elite competition and constant defensive attention, Landrew showed poise, efficiency, and control.

For the UConn Huskies, his showing mattered not because of raw point totals alone, but because it aligned perfectly with the program’s recalibrated vision under head coach Dan Hurley — smart, versatile players who process the game and impact winning.

A Statement Made on a National Stage

The 52nd annual City of Palms Classic once again lived up to its billing as the country’s premier high school basketball event, drawing more than 80 ranked prospects and dozens of Division I commitments during its Dec. 18–23 run.

Landrew wasted little time announcing himself. In Wheeler’s opening game against No. 7 Bishop McNamara, he authored a performance that quickly became one of the tournament’s defining moments.

Landrew poured in 37 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 78–74 win, doing so with rare efficiency against one of the nation’s most disciplined defenses. He shot 12 of 18 from the field, drilled six of 10 attempts from beyond the arc and converted seven of eight free throws.

The box score told only part of the story. Bishop McNamara threw multiple coverages at him, yet Landrew consistently created clean looks without forcing possessions or breaking offensive flow.

That composure carried through the week. Against The Villages, Wheeler leaned on Landrew again in a tighter contest. He scored 21 points as Wheeler closed out a 57–52 victory, mixing spot-up shooting with timely drives and defensive rebounding.

The common thread was restraint. Rather than chasing highlights, Landrew picked his spots, a trait scouts value heavily in pressure-packed environments like City of Palms, where future college and professional players share the floor.

Why Landrew Fits UConn’s Long-Term Blueprint

Landrew committed to UConn on Oct. 15, 2025, choosing the Huskies over Louisville, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Texas A&M.

At the time, he was ranked No. 21 nationally in the 2026 class by 247Sports and No. 40 among small forwards by ESPN, joining combo guard Junior County as a cornerstone of the class. His production backs up the rankings.

On the adidas 3SSB circuit, Landrew averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range.

Landrew’s City of Palms performance reinforced why UConn believes he can anchor its next phase. He did not just score. He read defenses, rebounded his position, and defended with intent.

In a tournament designed to challenge your limits, Landrew instead revealed readiness. For a program rebuilding trust after adversity, that reliability may prove as valuable as any single scoring outburst.

