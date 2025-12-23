UConn's Trust in Azzi Fudd Signals Brutal Future for Opponents

The foundation of the UConn Huskies' latest surge is not a single shooting streak or one dominant night. It is trust.

Head coach Geno Auriemma has built another elite team by fully committing to Azzi Fudd as both a tactical centerpiece and a tone-setter. That belief was on full display during UConn’s emphatic 90-64 victory over Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball at the Barclays Center.

Defense dictated the outcome, while Fudd’s resilience and late surge illustrated why Auriemma’s confidence carries long-term consequences for the rest of the field.

Defense First, Control Always

UConn’s dominance against Iowa began before the game found any rhythm. Defensive pressure immediately disrupted an Iowa offense that entered averaging more than 83 points and 43 rebounds per game.

The Huskies forced 26 turnovers, limited the Hawkeyes to 49 percent shooting, and never allowed more than five unanswered points. Connecticut held the lead for more than 38 minutes, turning a competitive matchup into a 26-point decision that reflected sustained control rather than a brief run.

The impact was felt across the floor. Iowa finished with just 64 points and 34 rebounds, both well below its season averages. UConn converted defense into offense, scoring 41 points in transition and repeatedly punishing rushed decisions.

The Huskies’ press, anchored by Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Blanca Quiñonez, removed any sense of comfort from the Hawkeyes.

“Our goal this year has been to have a defensive identity,” Fudd said. “To be in passing lanes and make things hard for other teams.”

Strong led the team with six steals and seven rebounds while scoring 23 points, stretching Iowa’s defense from the paint to the perimeter.

Azzi Fudd and a Blueprint Built for March

Fudd’s night mirrored the broader theme of trust turning patience into payoff. A slow start left her three of nine from the field at halftime with six points, a season low against high-major opponents. Auriemma recalled challenging her directly during the break.

“Are you going to make any tonight?” he asked.

The response defined the second half. Fudd opened with a clean look from the right wing, then poured in 10 of her 14 second-half points in a five-minute stretch.

Two three-pointers, a put-back, and a transition finish pushed the lead to 28 and sealed the outcome. She finished as part of a 50-point combined effort with Strong, fueled by 21 made field goals and 10 steals between them.

“Azzi can do two things as a shooter,” Auriemma said. “Azzi can give you a big lead that might be insurmountable or she can put a game away.”

That trust extends beyond one game. After candid offseason conversations, Fudd returned for the 2025-26 season despite WNBA draft projections that placed her as a potential lottery pick.

Through December, she is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field.

Her off-ball role, designed to stretch defenses rather than dominate possessions, has produced signature moments, including 32 points against No. 5 Texas on Nov. 14, tying Diana Taurasi’s program record against a top-five opponent.

UConn is undefeated through 12 games, winning by an average of 31 points. The structure is deliberate, the defense unforgiving, and the expectations unwavering.

For opponents, the challenge is not simply slowing Fudd. It is surviving forty minutes against a team that never loosens its grip.

