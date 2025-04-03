UConn's Dan Hurley Shares Thoughts on First-Year Star Going to NBA
UConn Huskies' head coach Dan Hurley has always been one to support his players.
Liam McNeeley is on his way to the NBA and Hurley believes that he will have great success at the next level.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jonathan Givony was one of many to report that the Big East Freshman of the Year was entering the 2025 NBA Draft. Hurley took to social media to share his thoughts on his player moving on.
"Skills will translate seamlessly to today’s NBA and his character is absolutely elite…work ethic…super competitive…great teammate…wants to be coached…desperately wants to win…confident yet humble. Good Luck my man…it was a pleasure coaching you!," Hurley wrote on X.
McNeeley came to UConn as the ninth-ranked recruit in the nation, according to ESPN's Top 100. He led the Huskies in scoring with 14.5 points per game and was second in rebounding at 6.0 per night. McNeeley appeared in 27 games, making 26 starts. He shot 38.1% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range. McNeeley excelled at the free throw line, finishing the year at 86.6%.
The 6-foot-7 forward displayed a well-rounded skillset that allowed him to score at all three levels. He is projected to be a lottery pick this year and his head coach believes that he will have great success.
UConn suffered a second-round exit in the NCAA Tournament this year. The Huskies defeated Oklahoma before being eliminated by top-seeded Florida. UConn came into the season as reigning back-to-back champions.
Hurley will retain guard Solo Ball and forward Jaylin Stewart but McNeeley will be on his way to the NBA.