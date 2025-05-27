UConn's New Elite Recruit Earns High Praise from High School Coach
Geno Auriemma may have found a gem in the Transfer Portal this offseason. At least, that’s how Kayleigh Heckel’s high school head coach sees it.
The Huskies announced the addition of Heckel from USC on Monday, and there are some questions around her fit at UConn. After all, the Long Island Lutheran grad had some typical freshman struggles in her lone season with the USC Trojans, where she averaged just 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
But Heckel’s high school head coach, Christina Raiti, sees a mutually beneficial situation for both parties where her former player can grow into the premier talent she has the potential to become.
“We talked about the culture fit and the X's and O's fit and how we see her fitting in,” Raiti told the CT Insider. “It is extremely important if a kid is finding their next home that you are definitely aligned with most of those things. I think the system is a no-brainer for her. I think his style is a no-brainer for her, and I think they have assistants who will continue to develop her, and that is something she needs is to continue to be a continuous student of the game.”
Despite poor scoring statistics with the Trojans, Heckel was a consistent shooter in high school, where she averaged 16.6 points as a senior. There was some visibility of that with the Trojans as she shot 45% from the field, but her 28% shooting from three-point range was out of character.
“Some kids have a knack for being able to put the ball in the basket, and that is definitely her,” Raiti said. “She is quick so she gets to the rim with ease. Her mid-range has always been solid. It just needed to be under control a little bit, because she is so fast sometimes her body is too fast for her brain.”
Raiti is convinced that Heckel’s untapped potential is what Auriemma is looking to unlock. If that happens, Auriemma might have his next great guard on the roster.
“Kayleigh’s potential is through the roof, and it just needs to be tapped into,” Raiti said. “... The sky is really the limit. She just needs to continue to be developed. She has all the tools. She just needs to put them altogether to take that next step at the next level, which is why we are excited about UConn for her.”