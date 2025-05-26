UConn Huskies, Geno Auriemma Land Intriguing Transfer Guard
The UConn Huskies are fresh off winning their 12th NCAA Championship in program history, but even with Paige Bueckers' departure, Geno Auriemma's group is in a good position heading into next season.
UConn's roster got even more talented on Monday afternoon as the Huskies' head coach announced that talented transfer guard Kayleigh Heckel has committed to the program for the 2025-26 season.
Heckel spent her freshman season at USC but never found a groove in the Trojans' rotation.
She averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 16.9 minutes a game, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three.
One area where Heckel did shine in those was on defense, averaging over a steal a game.
"Kayleigh has a passion for the game. She plays at a quick pace and can impact both ends of the court. She's a great teammate and someone who wants to grow on and off the court. We're excited to have her in Connecticut," said Geno Auriemma in a statement after the announcement.
Heckel may not have shined in Southern California, but she still has the potential to be a star.
The guard was the No. 13-ranked recruit in the 2024 signing class, named a McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American.
Hopefully, at UConn and under Auriemma's coaching, Heckel can finally develop into the elite two-way player she's had the potential to be. She will be a great addition to the Huskies' roster for next season.
