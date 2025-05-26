Huskies Report

UConn Huskies, Geno Auriemma Land Intriguing Transfer Guard

Transfer guard Kayleigh Heckel has committed to the UConn Huskies for the 2025-26 season.

Tommy Wild

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Jonathan the Husky, mascot for the Connecticut Huskies, performs during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Jonathan the Husky, mascot for the Connecticut Huskies, performs during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UConn Huskies are fresh off winning their 12th NCAA Championship in program history, but even with Paige Bueckers' departure, Geno Auriemma's group is in a good position heading into next season.

UConn's roster got even more talented on Monday afternoon as the Huskies' head coach announced that talented transfer guard Kayleigh Heckel has committed to the program for the 2025-26 season.

Heckel spent her freshman season at USC but never found a groove in the Trojans' rotation.

She averaged 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 16.9 minutes a game, shooting 45 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three.

One area where Heckel did shine in those was on defense, averaging over a steal a game.

"Kayleigh has a passion for the game. She plays at a quick pace and can impact both ends of the court. She's a great teammate and someone who wants to grow on and off the court. We're excited to have her in Connecticut," said Geno Auriemma in a statement after the announcement.

Heckel may not have shined in Southern California, but she still has the potential to be a star.

The guard was the No. 13-ranked recruit in the 2024 signing class, named a McDonald's and Jordan Brand All-American.

Hopefully, at UConn and under Auriemma's coaching, Heckel can finally develop into the elite two-way player she's had the potential to be. She will be a great addition to the Huskies' roster for next season.

Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:

MORE: Former UConn Star Paige Bueckers Enters Historical Sue Bird Territory

MORE: ESPN Reveals Eye-Opening Ranking for UConn, Dan Hurley

MORE: UConn Huskies Star Azzi Fudd Gives Unique Insight into Paige Bueckers' Game

MORE: CBS Sports Reveals Ranking Dan Hurley, UConn Will Love

MORE: UConn Basketball Standout Sarah Strong Continues to Shine for Team USA

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Tommy Wild has been primarily contributing across the Browns, Guardians and Cavaliers sites in the On SI network since 2022. Born, raised, and having graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Tommy knows firsthand how passionate the fan base is and he does his best to replicate that in his writing.

Home/Basketball