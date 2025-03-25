Huskies Report

UConn SID Apologized To Reporter Over Viral Dan Hurley Video Confrontation

Things got heated after UConn's loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament and head coach Dan Hurley was caught on video saying some things he probably would have wanted to remain private.

Andrew Kulha

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tempers were hot after the UConn Huskies' Round 2 loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament and that can sometimes be the case after a tough loss. Head coach Dan Hurley was taking the 77-75 loss hard, and he was caught on camera by Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis saying some things that were probably best left unsaid in public.

That video went viral, as it caught Hurley yelling, “I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***ed us.
“I really hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”

He was likely upset about the officiating in his team's loss, and perhaps he had a right to be.

That's usually where those kinds of stories end — in the heat of the moment — but UConn Sports Information Director Bobby Mullen apparently reached out to Ellis, telling him to take the viral clip down and saying that he would "ruin his life" if he didn't.

That's a bad move no matter how you look at it, but Mullen tried to justify his anger over the clip being shared.

“The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his talking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed emotion,” Mullen said in a statement. “Instead, a reporter was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”

It was a heated moment all around, but the good news is that the temperature in the room has dropped and there has been a resolution between Mullen and Ellis. The UConn SID apologized for his actions and now everyone is "on to Cincinnati".

Notably, Ellis never took down the video.

Published
Andrew Kulha
ANDREW KULHA

Andrew Kulha has been a professional sports writer for over 15 years, starting as an intern at Bleacher Report in 2010 and working his way through basically the entire online sports media landscape. He currently writes for a handful of sites across the On SI network, covering college basketball, college football, the NFL and NBA. Andrew's work has been published on websites such as 247Sports, Forbes, Yardbarker, Saturday Down South, MSN, and many others. He's been a freelancer since 2018 and is probably the only sports writer you know who is also a licensed mortician.

Home/Basketball