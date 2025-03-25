UConn SID Apologized To Reporter Over Viral Dan Hurley Video Confrontation
Tempers were hot after the UConn Huskies' Round 2 loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament and that can sometimes be the case after a tough loss. Head coach Dan Hurley was taking the 77-75 loss hard, and he was caught on camera by Charlotte Sports Live reporter Joey Ellis saying some things that were probably best left unsaid in public.
That video went viral, as it caught Hurley yelling, “I hope they don’t f*** you like they f***ed us.
“I really hope they don’t do that to you, Baylor.”
He was likely upset about the officiating in his team's loss, and perhaps he had a right to be.
That's usually where those kinds of stories end — in the heat of the moment — but UConn Sports Information Director Bobby Mullen apparently reached out to Ellis, telling him to take the viral clip down and saying that he would "ruin his life" if he didn't.
That's a bad move no matter how you look at it, but Mullen tried to justify his anger over the clip being shared.
“The lasting image of coach Hurley leaving the court should have been his talking off the court arm-in-arm with his seniors, overwhelmed emotion,” Mullen said in a statement. “Instead, a reporter was in an area he should not have been, recorded on his cell phone a private comment made to members of another coaching staff.”
It was a heated moment all around, but the good news is that the temperature in the room has dropped and there has been a resolution between Mullen and Ellis. The UConn SID apologized for his actions and now everyone is "on to Cincinnati".
Notably, Ellis never took down the video.