UConn Star KK Arnold Receives Major Honor from Under Armour
UConn Huskies star KK Arnold hasn't just earned a reputation as one of the nation's elite, up-and-coming guards, she now has the honors to back it up.
At Kelsey Plum’s prestigious 2025 Dawg Class camp, hosted in partnership with Under Armour to help college stars bridge the gap to the pros, the UConn sophomore guard was crowned Top Dawg, a title reserved for the camp’s ultimate competitor.
Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, praised Arnold for her relentless attitude, energy, and leadership from start to finish. It was a unanimous decision: Arnold was "unbelievable" in every way.
Instead of a traditional trophy, Arnold received an iced-out dog bone necklace — a symbol of the "Dawg mentality" Plum says helped her survive the brutal jump from college to the WNBA. Wearing her "The Hungry Dawg Hunts Best" camp shirt, Arnold accepted the honor with the same fierce spirit she’s known for on the court.
Arnold's Top Dawg recognition comes at a crucial time. With stars Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen off to the WNBA, UConn’s dreams of a repeat national title rest heavily on Arnold's shoulders.
After serving as the Huskies’ energizer off the bench during their 2025 championship run, averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals, the McDonald's All-American is poised to become the heart of UConn's attack next season.
Despite a reduced role last year due to Chen’s arrival and Azzi Fudd’s return, Arnold’s fire never faded. Now, fueled by the Top Dawg crown and Plum’s endorsement, Arnold is ready to lead a new era of Huskies basketball, looking to repeat as back-to-back national champions.
For Arnold, the Top Dawg mentality isn’t just a motto, it’s a promise. The UConn star is about to show the nation why the hungry dawg does hunt best while leading the Huskies next season.