UConn Star Paige Bueckers Unveils Epic New Gatorade Flavor

The former UConn National Champion celebrated her first home win in the WNBA by sharing a new Gatorade flavor.

Seth Orlemann

Jun 17, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Paige Bueckers and Gatorade first formed their partnership while Bueckers was in college at UConn when she became the first NCAA athlete to sign a NIL deal with the sports drink. It is a partnership that has transitioned through her journey to the WNBA after she was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

On Tuesday, Bueckers and her Dallas Wings won their first home game of the season in an 80-71 victory over the Golden State Valkyries, marking the first home win of her young career. She finished with a game-high 20 points and 4 rebounds in the victory and celebrated postgame by unveiling a new Gatorade Flavor made just for her.

Dubbed, "Paige's Favorite Flavor," the bottle has her picture and signature on it.

In a postgame interview, Bueckers commented on the limited edition drink, beaming with a smile, "Shirley Temple is like my favorite drink of all time, so they put it in a Gatorade flavor." Her teammate, Myisha Hines-Allen also appeared to be dazzled by the collaboration.

Per Myah Taylor, a reporter for The Dallas News, " On April 14, when the Wings drafted Bueckers, Gatorade released an ad that announced, “There’s a new star in town,” after showing a moving truck with a “Howdy from Dallas” bumper sticker.

Taylor also provides further insight on what most likely led to the partnership between Bueckers and Gatorade: dominance at all levels. She, "was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior at Hopkins High School. After her senior season at Hopkins, the phenom picked up Gatorade National Player of the Year and Gatorade Female High School Athlete of the Year honors." The partnership officially commenced in 2021 after Bueckers won the 2021 Naismith National Player of the Year as a freshman at UConn.

Gatorade, nor Paige for that matter, have shared whether the limited edition drink will hit shelves any time soon, or ever.

Seth Orlemann
