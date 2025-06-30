UConn Stars Emerge in Early 2026 NBA Draft Projections
With the 2025 NBA Draft in the rearview mirror and Liam McNeeley now a member of the Charlotte Hornets, UConn fans can fully focus on the future, and which prospects on the 2025-26 roster could hear their name in the first round of next year’s draft.
The Athletic’s NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie recently released a mock draft of sorts (it doesn't include team selections) that helped project the value for the prospects of next year’s NBA Draft class. There, Braylon Mullins checked in as the No. 7 player while Alex Karaban was listed at No. 27.
Karaban made the choice many suggested for McNeeley, returning to Connecticut for another season with the chance of boosting his stock. At this point in the process, his stock isn’t too different from McNeeley’s, who was selected No. 29 overall. Karaban saw his three-point shooting percentage drop last season as well, dropping to 35% after posting 40% and 38% in his first two seasons with the Huskies.
Karaban, as well as the rest of Dan Hurley’s shooters, are hoping to see better shooting opportunities with stronger point guard play from Georgia transfer Silas Demary and Dayton transfer Malachi Smith in the mix. Demary also received a mention in Vecenie’s mock draft as a potential second-round pick at No. 45 overall on the board.
Mullins will also look to take advantage of better looks on the floor, but his stock is already sky-high for next year’s draft.
“Mullins is this year’s Kon Knueppel: a player who many have off their preseason draft boards because of his perceived weaknesses but one who will ultimately prove worthy of being a one-and-done,” Vecenie wrote.
Mullins shot 47% from three in 3SSB play, according to his 247Sports scouting report. A five-star and No. 12 overall player in the class, so long as he preserves an excellent scoring percentage and proves his skills in pick-and-roll and shot creation translate effectively as expected, he’s positioned to carry lottery pick value in next year’s class.
With Hurley’s squad looking to make history as the first program to win three national championships in four seasons, having a cast of NBA prospects such as these will go a long way in that pursuit.