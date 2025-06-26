UConn Huskies' Liam McNeeley Fell in NBA Draft for These Reasons
With the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft over, many UConn Huskie fans were shocked to see star guard Liam McNeeley fall to the No. 29 pick on Wednesday night.
The pick, which was originally held by the Phoenix Sun but was eventually traded to the Charlotte Hornets, has come with some questions that have been asked about McNeeley before the draft.
One of the main concerns surrounding McNeeley prior to the draft was his inconsistency beyond the arc. As a 6-foot-7 guard, the former highly-touted high school recruit shot 31.7 from three in his lone season with the Huskies, which was a main calling-card for him going into college. In addition to his shooting woes, McNeeley's lateral quickness was called into question, as it affected his performance on the defensive side of the ball.
CBS Sports' Travis Branham made this point in his recent article about McNeeley's slip, stating that the defensive questions and his lack of upside could have fueled his slip on Wednesday.
"He's an average athlete by NBA standards with question marks on his isolation and perimeter defending, lacking lateral quickness," Branham wrote. "With his hindered efficiency, teams were clearly concerned as to his ultimate potential. At UConn, McNeeley had to carry a bigger offensive burden than he is equipped for and projects as a complementary role player who specializes as a shooter on the perimeter, can push a break and operate as a connector with his high IQ and passing."
Luckily for McNeeley, he finds himself in a great spot to refine his scoring skills and develop on the defensive side of the ball with the Charlotte Hornets. The franchise opted to take Duke Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 pick last night, but the roster lacks depth at the shooting guard position outside of Brandon Miller. With Charlotte's roster not ready to compete next season, this gives McNeeley much-needed time to establish himself at the NBA level.
Read More UConn Huskies Coverage:
MORE: UConn Transfer Reveals Why She Transferred to Huskies
MORE: UConn Women's Basketball Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+
MORE: Spurs, Celtics Could Hook Up for Blockbuster Stephon Castle Trade
MORE: UConn Basketball Makes Liam McNeeley Announcement Before NBA Draft