UConn Women's Basketball Docuseries Coming to Apple TV+
Apple TV+'s next sports series will center on an inspiring coach and the thrill of victory, but enough about Ted Lasso.
The streaming service announced that a three-part docuseries centered on the University of Connecticut's legendary women's basketball program is in development. The untitled series will center on head coach Geno Auriemma's four decades at the helm of the Huskies with a special focus on the program's 12th and most recent national championship run from last season.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Apple TV+ and Skydance Sports on this project that gives a behind-the-scenes look at our National Championship run that has never been seen before,” Auriemma said in a statement from UConn. “This series offers fans an exclusive view into 40 seasons of UConn women’s basketball, and I’m really excited for audiences to be able to see all the hard work that has built this program.”
The series will be produced by Skydance Sports, which has previously produced profiles of NFL stars Jerry Jones and Jason Kelce, while Learfield Studios and Brillstein Creative Partners are listed as executive producers.
Matthew Hamachek, who also helmed "The Dynasty," Apple's expansive documentary on the New England Patriots' turn-of-the-century success, is directing alongside Erica Sashin, the overseer of Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
Little more needs to be said about Auriemma's work in Storrs, which has turned the UConn program into one of the most, if not the most, prolific college basketball program in the country. His Huskies expanded their national championship record with a win over South Carolina in April, shortly before Paige Bueckers became the sixth Auriemma pupil to land top pick honors at the WNBA Draft, joining Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi.
UConn basketball is the latest program to get the docuseries treatment from Apple TV+'s documentary division: in addition to their aforementioned Patriots, the streaming services previously introduced docs on Stephen Curry and Lionel Messi as well as behind-the-scenes looks at the 2024 World Series and Major League Soccer season.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags