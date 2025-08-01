UConn Women's Basketball Releases 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule
The UConn Huskies' path to a 13th national championship has been partly paved.
The program unveiled its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season on Friday, one that tips off with an exhibition against former Big East foe Boston College at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.
UConn's season officially gets underway on Nov. 4, when the Huskies battle Louisville in the first-ever women's edition of the Armed Forces Classic, which will be staged at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Mohegan Sun and Ramstein Air Base are two of three officially neutral sites that will host Huskies basketball this season: in December, UConn gets a pre-Christmas clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Dec. 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. In addition to the exhibition against the the Eagles, Mohegan Sun will also host the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase just before Thanksgiving.
UConn fans will have plenty of opportunities to cheer their team on locally: in addition to Mohegan Sun, the Huskies host ACC adversaries Florida State and Notre Dame on their Storrs campus at Gampel Pavilion while showdowns against Ohio State and Tennessee will be staged in Hartford at the newly-named PeoplesBank Arena (formerly Hartford Civic Center/XL Center). The location of the Huskies' first showdown with Loyola Chicago has yet to be determined.
Almost all of UConn's non-conference slate partook in some form of postseason last year. The most anticipated matchup will likely be the Huskies' rematch with the University of Southern California Trojans on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles. It's one of two true non-conference road games for the Huskies, who will be in Tampa to face South Florida 10 days prior.
Though star attraction JuJu Watkins will be missing after enduring a torn ACL during last year's NCAA Tournament, USC will no doubt seek revenge for their 78-64 defeat to the Huskies in the regional final round.
UConn has its own shot at revenge this holiday season in Brooklyn, as the matchup with the Hawkeyes will be the first since Iowa downed KK Arnold, Ice Brady, and Ashlynn Shade in the 2024 Final Four round in Cleveland.
The Huskies' non-conference slate once again runs into the new calendar year against familiar foes: they'll continue their long running series with another ex-Big East foe in Notre Dame on Jan. 19 in Storrs before hosting the SEC's Tennessee Volunteers in Hartford just under two weeks later at the start of February.
Times, dates, and TV information for each game will be revealed at a later date. View the full non-conference slate below.
October
13—vs. Boston College (Exhibition, @ Uncasville, CT)
26—Southern Connecticut (Exhibition, Location TBD)
November
4—vs. Louisville (@ Ramstein Air Base, Germany)
9—Florida State (@ Storrs)
12—Loyola Chicago (Location TBD)
16—Ohio State (@ Hartford)
21—vs. Michigan (@ Uncasville, CT)
23—vs. Utah (@ Uncasville, CT)
December
3—@ South Florida
13—@ Southern California
20—vs. Iowa (@ Brooklyn, NY)
January
19—Notre Dame (@ Storrs)
February
1—Tennessee (@ Hartford)
