UConn Women Returning to Mohegan Sun for November Tournament
Stationed in Storrs, the UConn Huskies women's basketball program has also managed to make itself at home in Uncasville.
The Huskies will return to Mohegan Sun Arena this fall as one of four teams set to compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase. UConn is set to face Utah on Nov. 21 before getting either Michigan or ex-Big East foe Syracuse two days later. Tip-off times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
UConn has rendered a supposedly neutral court anything but, posting a 45-1 record at the casino/resort, which is the home of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun. The Huskies have also won all five editions of the Big East Women's Basketball Tournament hosted in Uncasville, which took over such duties from Chicago's Wintrust Arena in 2021.
This marks the first time that the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase has featured a tournament format. The Huskies previously bested Iowa State in last year's single-game edition by a 101-68 final. Returnees Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade united for 56 points while the departed Paige Bueckers put in 27.
Utah is coming off its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and will go into a new era under the watch of new full-time head coach Gavin Petersen after Lynne Roberts was hired by the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks in the early stages of last season. The meeting in the opening round will be the Huskies' first against the Utes,
The Huskies' latest non-conference schedule is slowly forming as they prepare for their latest national championship defense: they'll open the campaign on Nov. 4 against Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Another neutral site game awaits in December when the Huskies face Iowa at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Geoff Magliocchetti is on X @GeoffJMags