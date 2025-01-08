Where Does Andre Jackson Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
8. Andre Jackson Jr.
Jackson Jr. is among the best two or three pure athletes that Hurley has had at UConn. At six-foot-six and a little over 200 pounds, Jackson Jr.’s explosiveness and strength were NBA-ready from the time he stepped on campus.
It’s no surprise that Jackson Jr. was a complete monster in transition. His ability to snag a defensive board and initiate a one-man fast break ending in a ferocious slam showed off just how physically gifted he is. It goes without saying that he was a supreme lob threat, as well, often lurking in the dunker spot and springing up for a two-handed jam off of the point guard’s secondary pick-and-roll read.
With a wingspan of nearly six-foot-ten, Jackson Jr. was also a menace on the defensive end, constantly getting into passing lanes and causing turnovers or generating discomfort for opposing wings and guards.
Then there’s his ability to come from the weak side for a LeBron-style chase-down rejection off the glass, another fast break starter.
Jackson Jr.’s skill development while at UConn, particularly as a shooter, made him a lock for the NBA. His bounce, powerful body, and length remind one a bit of a young Andre Iguodala.
It will be interesting to watch Jackson Jr.’s development in the league. What kinds of new skills will he develop offensively? His Eurostep and mid-range floater were impressive add-ons to his arsenal while at UConn.
It’s difficult to gauge an NBA ceiling for a guy as physically gifted as Jackson Jr.
