Where Does Cam Spencer Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
7. Cam Spencer
Given all of the insane competitors that Hurley has attracted to UConn, it’s wild to say that Spencer might be the most intense competitor of them all.
An inner fire and desperate will to win at this kind of level is rarer even than the kind of athleticism that an Andre Jackson Jr. or Adama Sanogo bring to the table.
Simply put, athletes are rarely built psychologically like Spencer.
He has that Michael Jordan or Tom Brady-esque maniacal drive to compete that is impossible not to love. It’s what’s made Spencer unafraid to go up against the NBA’s most talented superstars early on in his Memphis Grizzlies career.
Of course, competitiveness alone does not a great player make. Spencer’s skill set on offense is absurd — there’s a reason he got drafted despite being a below-average run-and-jump athlete by NBA standards.
At six-foot-four and over 200 pounds, Spencer did have really good size for a combo guard at the college level, and he has underrated strength.
His shooting is elite, and his skills as a ball handler and decision-maker allow you to toggle him between either guard position.
Spencer is not completely lacking in physical gifts, but he’s a perfect example of how excellence in sports does not come down to a genetic lottery.
Spencer is sure to have a long and successful NBA career while hundreds of players who have come before (and will come after) him with greater height, length, and athleticism will have merely a cup of coffee in the league.
But who tops Spencer as the sixth-most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn? Find out below.
More NCAA: The 10 Most Talented Players Dan Hurley Has Coached At UConn: No. 6