UConn Signing Day Tracker: 2026 Early Signees

Follow along as the UConn Huskies build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Name Position Height / Weight High School Hometown Rating (247/Rivals/ESPN) James Tilus DE 6'3" / 225 Auburndale High School Auburndale, FL 3/3/3 Jayden Jones LB 6'2"/210 Millville High School Millville, NJ 3/3/3 Elijah Whitaker S 6'0"/175 Spalding High School Griffin, GA 3/3/3 Zikhere Leaks WR 6'2"/190 Susquehanna Township High School Harrisburgh, PA 3/3/3

Position-by-Position Breakdown

The 2026 class has been defined more by who isn't in it than who is. Following Mora's exit, the class lost its only quarterback (Carter Emanuel), top linebacker (Westen Ard), and multiple defensive backs. The remaining group is heavily skewed toward the front seven and tight ends, with glaring holes at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver.

Offense

Quarterback: Empty. The decommitment of Carter Emanuel leaves UConn without a signal-caller in this cycle.

Skill Positions: Thin. The class has no running backs and no wide receivers after Jayden Fox (UNLV) and Quayd Hendryx (Minnesota) decommitted. Tight end is the lone bright spot with Liam Fuller and Luke Van Auken providing two big-bodied targets who fit a pro-style or 12-personnel heavy scheme.

Offensive Line: Max Vivier is the sole commit. After losing Ben Murawski to the portal, the offensive line room needs significantly more volume than one high school signee can provide.

Defense

Front Seven: This is where the class still has a pulse. Prince Samuels (Windsor, CT) is a crucial in-state keep who brings length and athleticism to the linebacker room. Deion Thomas (Atlanta, GA) adds speed at the second level, while Jayden Jones and James Tilus provide developmental upside off the edge.

Secondary: With the decommitments of Cason Dash, Kallen Martinez, and Javion Romer, the secondary is incredibly light. Jesse Ofurie(Safety) andDelano Brown(Cornerback) are the last men standing in a unit that desperately needs reinforcements after losing four players to the transfer portal.

Top Commitments in the Class

Prince Samuels (LB) – Windsor, CT

The highest-rated remaining commit for the program. Samuels dominated Connecticut high school football, racking up 14 sacks and 70 tackles as a senior while leading Windsor to a state title game. He is the type of local talent UConn must retain to rebuild its culture. His length (6'3") allows him to play off-ball or put his hand in the dirt as a situational rusher.

Deion Thomas (LB) – Atlanta, GA

A productive linebacker from Atlanta, Thomas brings SEC-level speed to the defense. He had interest from Power Four programs, but stuck with his commitment despite the coaching turmoil. He is a weakside linebacker who can cover ground and play in space.

Player by Player

James Tilus, Defensive End – Auburndale HS, Florida

Height/Weight : 6'3", 225 lbs

: 6'3", 225 lbs Star Rating : ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 117

: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 117 Notable Offers : Georgia State, Wake Forest, FAU, Army, Air Force

: Georgia State, Wake Forest, FAU, Army, Air Force Strengths : Disruptive pass rusher, explosive first step, pursuit speed, and production against quality competition.

: Disruptive pass rusher, explosive first step, pursuit speed, and production against quality competition. System Fit : Ideal developmental EDGE for UConn's depleted front seven, sack upside in multiple-gap schemes.

: Ideal developmental EDGE for UConn's depleted front seven, sack upside in multiple-gap schemes. Enrollment Status: Signed

Jayden Jones, Defensive End – Millville HS, New Jersey

Height/Weight : 6'2", 210 lbs

: 6'2", 210 lbs Star Rating : ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 114

: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 114 Notable Offers : Syracuse, West Virginia, Temple, Rutgers, UMass

: Syracuse, West Virginia, Temple, Rutgers, UMass Strengths : Long frame with bend, quick first step, motor to finish plays.

: Long frame with bend, quick first step, motor to finish plays. System Fit: Perfect developmental edge for UConn's multiple-front defense, rotational pass rusher with power potential to set edges after portal losses.

Perfect developmental edge for UConn's multiple-front defense, rotational pass rusher with power potential to set edges after portal losses. Enrollment Status: Signed

Elijah Whitaker, Safety – Spalding High School, Griffin, GA

Height/Weight : 6'0", 175 lbs

: 6'0", 175 lbs Star Rating : ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 224

: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 224 Notable Offers : Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Liberty

: Eastern Kentucky, Georgia State, Liberty Strengths : Competitive tackler with sideline-to-sideline range, strong against the run, good instincts for zone coverage.

: Competitive tackler with sideline-to-sideline range, strong against the run, good instincts for zone coverage. System Fit : Fits well within UConn's linebacker scheme as a three-down backer; expected to contribute early on special teams.

: Fits well within UConn's linebacker scheme as a three-down backer; expected to contribute early on special teams. Enrollment Status: Signed

Zikhere Leaks, Wide Receiver– Susquehanna Township HS, Pennsylvania

Height/Weight : 6'2", 190 lbs

: 6'2", 190 lbs Star Rating : ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 186

: ★★★ (247Sports), Position Rank: 186 Notable Offers : Syracuse (decommitted 11/24/25), Boston College, Purdue,

: Syracuse (decommitted 11/24/25), Boston College, Purdue, Strengths : Elite track speed, two-way playmaker with deep-threat ability at WR and man-coverage skills at CB.

: Elite track speed, two-way playmaker with deep-threat ability at WR and man-coverage skills at CB. System Fit : Versatile athlete for UConn's depleted secondary/skill positions, immediate special teams contributor.

: Versatile athlete for UConn's depleted secondary/skill positions, immediate special teams contributor. Enrollment Status: Signed

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!