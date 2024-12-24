Where Does Emeka Okafor Rank Among UConn Huskies All-Time Greats?
Ranking the greatest UConn Huskies men's basketball players of all time...
3. Emeka Okafor
3 seasons (2001-2004)
National championships: 1
Accolades
- Consensus First Team All-American (2004)
- Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2004)
- Big East Player of the Year (2004)
- 2x Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2003, 2004)
- 2x First Team All-Big East (2003, 2004)
- Big East All-Freshman (2002)
In UConn History
- No. 1 in field goal percentage (.590)
- No. 1 in blocks (441)
- No. 1 in blocks per game (4.3)
- No. 1 in win shares (22.3)
- No. 2 in true shooting percentage (.591)
- No. 4 in total rebounds (1091)
- No. 6 in rebounds per game (10.6)
The Daily Campus' Stratton Stave on Okafor:
"Plain and simple, Okafor was that guy on UConn’s second national championship team in 2004. During his three year career, the center averaged 13.8 points and 10.6 boards, which are purely dominant numbers. He was also one of the biggest defensive forces in Husky history, swatting over four shots per game. These stats placed Okafor on the All-Big East team in all three years and won him the Big East Player of the Year twice. Winning a title at UConn gives Okafor legend status and his elite statistics reaffirm (that)."
Who ranks above Okafor on this top-10 list? Find out below.
Who is the No. 2 greatest UConn men's basketball player of all time?