Where Does Samson Johnson Rank Among UConn's Top Performers This Season?

7. Samson Johnson
Johnson’s team-leading 84.8 percent field goal percentage this season is a direct result of his capacity as an untouchable lob threat.
Johnson’s defensive versatility has looked scary-good at times this season, especially when Dan Hurley has experimented with double-big lineups featuring both Johnson and Tarris Reed Jr. on the court at the same time.
While “Slamson” is pretty much a one-trick pony on offense, that’s fine because UConn has plenty of offensive firepower already. Defensively, Johnson is becoming a warrior for Hurley through his ability to protect the rim while also having the quickness and length to challenge three-point shooters and ball handlers on the perimeter. Johnson has the physical gifts to be one of the most versatile defensive players in the nation.
Foul trouble has been an issue, but Johnson has been better about it since the first few games of the season.
Hurley has speculated in the media that Johnson’s overeagerness to seize his bigger role this year after multiple seasons in a backup role contributed to an antsiness that may have led to overfouling. If that’s accurate, we can only expect Johnson to get calmer and more effective as the season rolls along.
While Reed Jr. has been UConn’s best big, this team won’t be in the national title conversation if Johnson isn’t playing like a monster come March.
