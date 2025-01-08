Where Does Stephon Castle Rank Among Dan Hurley's Most Talented UConn Players?
Ranking the 10 most talented UConn Huskies players Dan Hurley has coached…
1. Stephon Castle
When you look at what Castle is doing against NBA players right now, it’s ridiculous to think that this guy was playing college basketball less than a calendar year ago.
Castle making an immediate impact and earning a starting role with the San Antonio Spurs — a franchise known for keeping young players on a tight leash — speaks to the 20-year-old’s immense talent.
Physically, there’s no one more gifted that has worn a UConn uniform under Dan Hurley. Castle can effortlessly stay in front of NBA point guards with incredibly agile feet, and he has the strength to not be overpowered by NBA threes and fours closer to the basket — his ceiling as a defender is literally being the best perimeter defender in the NBA.
Castle’s basketball IQ and decision-making is also far beyond his years. When one of the greatest point guards ever — Chris Paul — says that he’s confident when the ball’s in your hands (as Paul said of Castle), you know you’re an excellent decision-maker.
Castle has quickly risen to being the second-best asset on the Spurs behind Victor Wembanyama, making the future in San Antonio brighter than almost anywhere else in the NBA universe.
All of the indications of Castle’s talent were there during his short stay in Storrs. His athleticism and instincts on both ends jumped out of the TV screen. As Castle continues to develop as a shooter (his only discernible weakness at this point), he can become an All-NBA type player in the future.
Castle is the most talented player Hurley has coached at UConn, but what does the rest of the top 10 list look like? Find out below
