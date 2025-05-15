WNBA GM's Open Up About Former UConn Stars
Former UConn Huskies are making waves in the WNBA before the season even tips off, earning top marks across the board in the league’s annual general manager survey. Published on the league’s website, the survey offers a revealing look at how GMs view the landscape, from MVP favorites to future stars, and UConn alumni were a consistent theme.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was the GMs’ clear favorite for MVP, securing 67% of the vote. She also earned recognition as the league’s best defensive player and was a top pick for both forward and interior defender.
Meanwhile, former Huskies standout Breanna Stewart received significant consideration as well, tying with Caitlin Clark as the player who forces the most defensive adjustments from opposing coaches.
Elsewhere, Dijonai Carrington earned the nod as the league’s best perimeter defender, while Stewart remained among the most respected all-around players, placing in multiple categories, including best forward and most versatile defender. The influence of UConn alumni was undeniable in nearly every area of the survey.
Even in future projections, UConn’s presence loomed large. Paige Bueckers was overwhelmingly picked to win Rookie of the Year (73%), and she trailed only Seattle’s Dominique Malonga in five-year outlooks. In coaching, Huskies legend Sue Bird was one of four retired stars GMs most want to see on the sidelines.
While Caitlin Clark dominated discussions as a future franchise cornerstone and top guard, UConn’s deep legacy in the WNBA proved undeniable. Whether it's on the court, on defense, or as future leaders of the game, the Huskies’ legacy continues to shape the WNBA’s present and its future.