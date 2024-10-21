Huskies Report

Breanna Stewart's Career Resumé Reaches Ridiculous Level With Latest Title

The former UConn Husky won her third WNBA ring on Sunday night

Colin Keane

Elsa / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
In this story:

Former UConn Huskies legend Breanna Stewart is beginning to enter a stratosphere of excellence that few have ever touched in the history of sport.

Stewart won her third WNBA championship on Sunday night with the New York Liberty defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling Game 5 that went into overtime.

The Liberty were seconds away from heartbreak at the end of regulation when Stewart drew a foul and knocked down both free throws with ice in her veins to force OT.

New York outplayed Minnesota in overtime to claim the franchise’s first title in 28 seasons of existence.

It was another historical moment for the UConn program, as well, as pointed out by The UConn Blog’s Daniel Connolly.

“Breanna Stewart wins her third WNBA championship, which is second-most in UConn history behind Sue Bird and Maya Moore (four each),” Connolly said on Sunday. “A Husky has won a title in 20 of 28 seasons, including five straight.”

Even if Stewart and the Liberty had lost, former Husky Napheesa Collier of the Lynx would have continued the above streak mentioned by Connolly.

Stewart’s professional resumé is absurd at this point. Three-time WNBA champion. Two-time WNBA Finals MVP. Seven-time All-WNBA. Six-time WNBA All-Defensive selectee. Three-time Olympic gold medalist. Two-time EuroLeague champion. Two-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

Then there’s Stewart’s otherworldly college accomplishments. Four-time NCAA champion and four-time NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Forget just basketball — Stewart has put together one of the most decorated careers in the history of sports. Stewart is still just 30 years old.

More NCAA: Geno Auriemma Praises Former Player Before WNBA Finals G5: 'I Hope She Gets 50'

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for "UConn Huskies On SI." Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "UConn Huskies On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org