Breanna Stewart's Career Resumé Reaches Ridiculous Level With Latest Title
Former UConn Huskies legend Breanna Stewart is beginning to enter a stratosphere of excellence that few have ever touched in the history of sport.
Stewart won her third WNBA championship on Sunday night with the New York Liberty defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling Game 5 that went into overtime.
The Liberty were seconds away from heartbreak at the end of regulation when Stewart drew a foul and knocked down both free throws with ice in her veins to force OT.
New York outplayed Minnesota in overtime to claim the franchise’s first title in 28 seasons of existence.
It was another historical moment for the UConn program, as well, as pointed out by The UConn Blog’s Daniel Connolly.
“Breanna Stewart wins her third WNBA championship, which is second-most in UConn history behind Sue Bird and Maya Moore (four each),” Connolly said on Sunday. “A Husky has won a title in 20 of 28 seasons, including five straight.”
Even if Stewart and the Liberty had lost, former Husky Napheesa Collier of the Lynx would have continued the above streak mentioned by Connolly.
Stewart’s professional resumé is absurd at this point. Three-time WNBA champion. Two-time WNBA Finals MVP. Seven-time All-WNBA. Six-time WNBA All-Defensive selectee. Three-time Olympic gold medalist. Two-time EuroLeague champion. Two-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP.
Then there’s Stewart’s otherworldly college accomplishments. Four-time NCAA champion and four-time NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player.
Forget just basketball — Stewart has put together one of the most decorated careers in the history of sports. Stewart is still just 30 years old.
