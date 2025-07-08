Aces vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 8
For the second time this season, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty face off, although neither team is playing too well as of late.
The Liberty have really struggled since Jonquel Jones went down with an ankle injury, and they’re coming off a loss at home to the Seattle Storm on Sunday.
Still, oddsmakers have the Liberty set as five-point favorites after they beat the Aces by 14 points earlier this season.
Las Vegas has struggled to find its footing in 2025, ranking in the bottom five in the WNBA in both offensive and defensive ratings. However, after a get-right win over the Connecticut Sun, the Aces are 9-9 in the 2025 season.
Can they pull off an upset on Tuesday night in a standalone matchup between the last two champions in the W?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for this star-studded matchup.
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces +5 (-110)
- Liberty -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: +180
- Liberty: -218
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Aces record: 9-9
- Liberty record: 12-6
Aces vs. Liberty Injury Report
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson – questionable
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Liberty Injury Report
- Annika Soltau – out
- Jonquel Jones – out
- Natasha Cloud – day-to-day
- Isabelle Harrison – day-to-day
Aces vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets
Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Sabrina Ionescu OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Sabrina Ionescu is a solid prop target in this matchup:
This season, New York guard Sabrina Ionescu is shooting just 33.8 percent from 3 – down from her career average of 36.1 percent – but she’s heating up as of late with Jonquel Jones (ankle) out of the lineup.
Ionescu has made three or more 3-pointers in each of her last three games, shooting 11-for-27 over that stretch. She’s now made three or more shots from deep in eight games in 2025.
This is a pretty solid matchup against a Las Vegas team that ranks 10th in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and ninth in defensive rating this season.
With Jones out, Ionescu and Breanna Stewart are going to get all the shots they can handle on Tuesday.
Aces vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
I don’t trust either of these teams to cover the spread right now, so instead I’m going to look to the total.
These teams combined for 170 points in their first meeting of the 2025 season, and New York still ranks second in the WNBA in offensive rating, even though it has seen a bit of a downturn without Jones in the lineup.
The Liberty still have some elite offensive players in Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, and Las Vegas has simply not been good defensively, allowing 81.2 points per game this season.
New York has also found itself falling in the defensive rankings, going from No. 1 to No. 3 in defensive rating in recent weeks. Over the last 10 games, the Liberty are just 10th in the league in defensive rating, a massive drop-off from where they started the season.
Since neither team has been good to bet on when it comes to covering the spread, I’m expecting an offensive-centric battle on Tuesday night with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, and others all set to go for Las Vegas.
Pick: OVER 165.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
