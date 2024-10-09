Does Dan Hurley Know What UConn's Starting Lineup Will Look Like?
Who will start for the UConn Huskies in 2024-25?
That question has not been answered, even inside UConn’s locker room.
Head coach Dan Hurley (and everyone else) knows that preseason first team All-American Alex Karaban will be in the starting five. Beyond Karaban, there are still competitions happening at every position.
UConn plays an exhibition game versus Rhode Island next Monday. It will be the first time that Hurley is forced to choose who starts, although that five might not end up being the ultimate five.
Hurley recently spoke about the starting lineup question, as reported by CT Insider’s David Borges.
"You could make a case that every other starting spot needs to be earned," Hurley said on Tuesday, per Borges. "And they always have to be earned. But, with so much roster turnover, there's so much for people to compete for. I think you want to see that right now."
"I don't really know who's going to start Monday. At best, (I know) maybe two or three guys who'd be starting. A lot of it's going to be determined through Sunday."
"Right now, we're focusing so much on practice that I don't think us or Rhode Island are putting too much game-planning for it. It's a chance to go out and play for people to prepare us for the opener."
One likely combination for UConn is Hassan Diarra, Solo Ball, Liam McNeeley, Karaban, and Samson Johnson.
Junior transfer Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan) could be competing with Johnson for the starting center position.
More NCAA: Dan Hurley's UConn Compared To John Wooden's UCLA By Prominent Analyst