UConn's Azzi Fudd Reveals How She'll Handle Any Draft Scenario

As the 2025 WNBA Draft picture begins to sharpen, UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd is emerging as one of the central figures in a narrowing race at the very top.

The WNBA Draft lottery placed the Dallas Wings at No. 1 overall for a second straight year and the Minnesota Lynx at No. 2, setting up two clear paths for elite prospects.

Fudd, the star guard from UConn Huskies, addressed the speculation directly on her podcast, explaining how she is preparing mentally for any outcome while keeping her attention fixed on winning another national title.

Staying Grounded as the Draft Picture Comes Into Focus

The lottery results clarified which franchises will control the top of the 2025 draft board, but Fudd made it clear she is not letting projections dictate her mindset.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Fudd described how she nearly skipped watching the lottery altogether, choosing instead to stay focused on the present.

After returning from a trip, she ended up tuning in and even convinced backcourt teammate KK Arnold to stay and watch while she completed a recovery session.

“I've been very intentional this year about not letting myself get wrapped in the future and what's next,” Fudd said.

She acknowledged the unusual feeling of seeing a moment that could shape her professional life draw closer, adding that the lack of control over the destination has helped her keep perspective.

“I don't have a say in where I get to go, so no matter what team drafts me, there are going to be pros and cons to each," Fudd said. "And I'll be sure to find the pros in all of it.”

While outside chatter has intensified, Fudd emphasized that her priority remains helping UConn chase another championship rather than fixating on draft order or destination.

Why Fudd Fits Everywhere at the Top of the Draft

Dallas stands out as the most intriguing landing spot from a narrative standpoint. Selecting Fudd would reunite her with former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers, who became the first overall pick in 2025.

The pairing would give the Wings two elite perimeter threats with proven chemistry. Fudd’s ability to stretch the floor would complement Bueckers’ on-ball gravity, immediately reshaping opposing defenses.

At the same time, Dallas enters the draft with a clear need in the middle, which is why Awa Fam remains firmly in the conversation at No. 1.

Fudd's skill carries immediate impact for contenders and long-term importance for rebuilding teams. Her off-ball movement, court awareness, and improved defensive positioning only strengthen the case.

Whether she joins a roster built to win now or one in need of a cornerstone, Fudd brings a skill set that fits any timeline. That reality explains why her confidence in finding positives wherever she lands sounds less like optimism and more like an honest assessment of her place in the draft landscape.

