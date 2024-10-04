UConn Forward Named One Of Five 'Players To Watch' In Big East
The 2024-25 UConn Huskies could be powered on many nights by sophomores, but a junior forward is still considered their lynchpin of success.
Six-foot-eight wing Alex Karaban has not fallen short of a national title since enrolling at UConn, and now he finds himself an elder statesman of a potential three-peat champion. For better or worse, exterior expectations are far higher for Karaban this season. He was named a preseason first team All-American in early September.
On Friday, FOX Sports’ John Fanta announced his five stars to watch during the upcoming Big East men’s basketball season. Karaban made Fanta’s list.
“(Karaban’s) return to UConn was the single-biggest piece of player news for the Huskies in the offseason,” Fanta said. “He tested the NBA draft waters; he said, “I’m going to come back.” Don't look at Karaban’s just 12 or 13 (points) and five (rebounds) per game this past year, because I believe that he's ready for even bigger numbers this season. He's going to be the focal point in this offense. He stretches the floor so well.”
It’s interesting that Fanta predicted Karaban to be the focal point of UConn’s offense this year, because Karaban often excels when he isn’t. To Karaban’s credit, he’s always capitalized on opposing defenses sleeping on him as a third or fourth option, either through his savvy cutting or knockdown three-point shooting off of ball reversal.
Will Karaban have the same kind of impact if he is more heavily featured, with defenses more attuned to his presence on the floor?
If UConn’s offense is operating the way Dan Hurley intends, there is no set focal point (hence the difficulty teams have guarding the Huskies). Ball movement, selflessness, constant motion, high-IQ decision-making, and fearless (but prudent) shot-taking all contribute to a team offense that doesn’t rely too much on one player.
Karaban might be the leading scorer on more nights this season than he has in the past, but if he’s UConn’s top dog offensively every night, the Huskies aren’t operating at optimal capacity.
