Five-Star Recruit Reflects On UConn Visit: 'They Live And Breathe Basketball'
As decision time nears, a five-star shooting guard from the 2025 class is developing an intimate understanding of how UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley operates.
Pittsburgh native Meleek Thomas is among the nation’s best high school basketball players. He’s currently ranked as the No. 11 player in the country, and most scouts assume he’ll be a first round pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
UConn and Hurley are highly interested in Thomas (and have been for some time), as are a myriad of other schools. However, Thomas has reportedly narrowed down his list, according to a new report from 247Sports’ Eric Bossi.
“(Thomas is) down to a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Connecticut, Kansas, Kansas State and Pittsburgh,” Bossi said on Thursday.
“He saw Auburn last year and is plenty familiar with Pitt, his hometown school. This weekend, he kicks off an important stretch when he heads to Alabama, He'll see Arkansas the next weekend and is working to finalize a fall trip to Kansas State. Thomas visited UConn during the summer and discussed that visit along with what he's looking for in this next round of visits.”
Thomas’s remarks abount Hurley, UConn, and what will go into his college decision reveal a thoughtful person who prioritizes their family. It’s also clear that Storrs made a strong impression on Thomas as a bona fide basketball community.
“It's a basketball town … they live and breathe basketball,” Thomas said, per Bossi. “You get that vibe.”
“When you are with Coach (Dan) Hurley in person his personality is that he gets straight to it. He wants you to know exactly what he has on his notebook, exactly what he has on his mind. … He's going to get the feel for what you think. He's going to ask about what you think, how you feel, how you have been feeling. He wants to be in the know for how you feel and he wants you to know how he feels.”
When asked directly about what will influence his decision, Thomas talked about the “little things” and how his decision can positively impact his family.
"The little things that come with it. How they are caring for my family on a day-to-day basis. The things that we don't talk about in every conversation. Obviously playing is the most important thing because that's what I'm getting calls about … But also, you called my dad last night and he's having a rough time and you talked to him about it and helped him. It's the little things that are going to take it over to the top."
There’s no indication that Thomas will make his decision during the early signing period this fall. UConn will continue to go all in as Thomas considers the path ahead.
More NCAA: UConn Called 'Major Player' For Five-Star SG: 'Perfect Guard For Dan Hurley'