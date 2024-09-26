UConn SG Target Stands Out At OTE Combine: 'Looked Like A Complete Package'
The UConn Huskies are still pursuing the 2025 class’ most talented shooting guard, who reportedly put on a show during Tuesday’s Overtime Elite annual combine in Atlanta.
Six-foot-four scoring machine Meleek Thomas out of Pittsburgh continues to tantalize scouts with an effortless skill set that Thomas could be bringing to Storrs by this time next year.
247 Sports’ Eric Bossi revealed on Wednesday that Thomas was the standout player at the OTE combine and that Thomas is still a major priority for UConn.
“Ranked No. 11 overall nationally in the class of 2025, Pittsburgh (Pa.) native Meleek Thomas is the highest ranked senior on this year's OTE roster and he looked the part,” Bossi said. “The 6-foot-4 guard was the day's clear standout in every aspect.”
“He looked smooth, skilled and confident while running through the group skills workouts. He scored at will during the three on three and continued to do anything he wanted to do in full court action.”
“What stood out most was the poise and confidence Thomas played with. He was well prepared, he was vocal and whether it was getting to the rim, scoring from the mid-range or bombing away from deep, Thomas looked like a complete package.”
“Back-to-back defending champs Connecticut remains very involved in the recruitment after he saw the Huskies during June.”
Thomas would be an enormous get for a UConn roster already bursting with talent. The presumed one-and-done talent has upcoming visits to Alabama, Arkansas, and Kansas State, per Bossi.
