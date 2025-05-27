5 Opposing Players Who Could Cause Problems for UConn Football in 2025
Coming off a solid 9-4 outing in 2024, the UConn Huskies are preparing for a promising season ahead in 2025.
Admittedly, the Huskies have one of the easier schedules in the country, the strength of schedule ranking 124th according to ESPN’s SP+ ratings. Still, the Huskies return 68% of their 2024 offensive production and just 46% on defense, so 2025 will be anything but a cakewalk.
With strong matchups against ACC, MAC, and C-USA programs alike, UConn will face some tough competition, particularly from the handful of players looking to prove their worth to NFL scouts. UConn will have to plan diligently when preparing for these guys, some of the best players the Huskies will see all season.
Keyshawn Hunter, DL - Delaware
UConn will be one of the first teams to welcome the Delaware Fighting Hens to the FBS level. Delaware will be coming off of a tough road matchup with Colorado when they host the Huskies in Week 3, but they’ll at least have Keyshawn Hunter on the defensive line.
Hunter is a stocky 6-foot, 300-pound nose tackle who got 4.5 sacks in 2024. He’s a vocal leader and a versatile presence in the middle of Delaware’s defensive front. He figures to be a terror against UConn’s running game while disrupting the pass when his opportunities present themselves.
Qian Magwood, WR - Ball State
The Ball State Cardinals' offense experienced a mass exodus this offseason. Of significant note, Ball State lost its top quarterback and tight end in the Transfer Portal. However, Qian Magwood is back for his sixth season of college football and figures to be the highlight of their offense.
Still, Magwood caught just 23 passes for 207 yards and four scores last season. His relationship with the new starting quarterback, Kiael Kelly, a 5th-year senior, could be the component that elevates him as a prominent threat out of the MAC.
Dion Crawford, LB - Buffalo
Dion Crawford might be one of the better players featured on this list if his finish to the 2024 season is anything to go off of. While he totaled 58 tackles and 8.5 sacks on the season, 28 of those tackles and six of those sacks came in the final four games for the Bulls.
Crawford is a bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 240 lbs as an edge backer, but he can flip a switch and cause some serious havoc. Whoever wins the starting quarterback position would be wise to keep tabs on his protection wherever No. 18 lines up.
Lewis Bond, WR - Boston College
While Crawford might be one of the better players on the list, Lewis Bond is a sure thing. His past two seasons under head coach Bill O’Brien have been productive, totalling 119 receptions, 1,335 yards, and 10 scores.
He’s a matchup nightmare in the slot for the Huskies, serving as the primary option in the Golden Eagles’ offense. The rest of Boston College’s offense has undergone some major changes, so by the time they meet UConn in mid-October, it won’t be too surprising for BC to find its stride in time for their contest against the Huskies.
Chandler Rivers, CB - Duke
Cornerback Chandler Rivers is another sure thing. PFF ranked him the No. 5 cornerback returning to college football for the 2025 season, and he’s listed on numerous watchlists. Simply put, he’s going to cut the field in half against more teams on the Blue Devils' schedule.
Duke is a tough matchup for UConn all around, but preventing Rivers from taking over the game will be near the top of head coach Jim Mora’s priority list in early November when these two teams meet.