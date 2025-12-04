Three UConn Commits Flip After Jim Mora Departure

UConn Huskies football thought it had finally reached steady ground after back-to-back nine-win seasons, three bowl trips in four years, and the program’s first real momentum since 2007. Instead, Jim Mora’s sudden exit for Colorado State has pushed the Huskies into turmoil.

Losing a coach after a historic run is one thing; losing the coach who rebuilt the program from rock bottom is something entirely different, and everyone inside the locker room can feel the aftershocks. Ten Huskies have already announced plans to enter the transfer portal, and the recruiting class has been gutted just as quickly.

UConn has watched eight prospects decommit, including names such as quarterback Carter Emanuel, running back Jayden Fox, and wide receiver Quayd Hendryx. There was also a wave of defensive players, including Jacquey Ferguson Jr., Westen Ard, Cason Dash, Javion Romer, and Kallen Martinez, who have decided to move.

Now that is already a long list, and with the early signing period underway, the list has grown even longer. Three more prospects have officially joined the exodus with flips of their commitments. So, who are the three players?

1. Max Vivier, OT

Max Vivier, who had been one of the class’s most steady pledges since committing in June, has decided to decommit from UConn. He is a productive tackler with 110 career stops and four sacks across his varsity years and had long looked like a plug-and-play defender for the Huskies.

However, his message on X made his new direction clear. “After careful consideration and discussion with trusted advisors, I have decided to decommit from @UConn and commit to @CSUFootball… Let's ball @CSURams!!!,” wrote Vivier.

Viver will be joining Mora in Colorado. And it gives the Rams a good OT as they enter Pac-12 spotlight. The school opened a $ 200 million stadium in 2017 and has openly stated its ambitions to compete for College Football Playoff access.

Vivier will now be part of that climb, and his departure signals how far-reaching Mora’s exit really is. And just when Husky fans hoped the bleeding would slow, another name surfaced.

2. Luke Hatfield, OL

Luke Hatfield has also decided to decommit from UConn. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound, 3-star interior offensive lineman is one of the most coveted prospects in the Mid-Atlantic. And Virginia made sure UConn never got him back.

After an unofficial visit, head coach Tony Elliott moved fast, stopping by Hatfield’s school during UVA’s bye week and offering the moment he walked in the door. Soon after, Hatfield took to X and wrote, “I'm excited and blessed to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia.”

The Cavaliers had been tracking him for months, and the timing was perfect. Hatfield is a two-time first-team all-state selection, district Offensive Player of the Year, and a prospect with 27 total offers.

He now joins a surging UVA class. And with his 3.7 GPA and dominant run-blocking profile, this flip is painful for the Huskies. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the trend didn’t end here either.

3. Liam Fuller, TE

The third blow came from Pennsylvania tight end Liam Fuller, who had been one of the earliest June commitments. After Temple extended an offer in the wake of Mora’s departure, Fuller made his move and flipped his commitment to the Owls. His production across 47 varsity games includes 26 career catches, 265 yards, and six touchdowns.

Fuller chose UConn over a long list of programs, including names like Buffalo, Holy Cross, and San Diego State. But once uncertainty hit Storrs, Temple became the steadier option. And with that, another piece of UConn’s class slipped away.

