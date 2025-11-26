Huskies Report

Could UConn Hire Brian Kelly After Jim Mora?

A high-profile coach emerges in the UConn Huskies' search after Jim Mora's departure.

Jayesh Pagar

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State leaves UConn searching for its next head coach after back-to-back nine-win seasons. While Brian Kelly's name has surfaced in fan discussions, the former LSU and Notre Dame coach faces massive obstacles that make this union nearly impossible despite his impressive résumé.

Why Brian Kelly Could Join UConn

Kelly possesses undeniable New England roots as an Everett, Massachusetts native, which creates a natural homecoming narrative.

His 34-year coaching career includes 179-76 at the FBS level with multiple College Football Playoff appearances and a BCS championship game berth. At 64 years old and already financially secure, Kelly could theoretically embrace a lower-pressure rebuilding project in his home region.​

The program's independent status also offers scheduling flexibility and potential ACC positioning that could appeal to a veteran coach seeking creative challenges.​

Why Brian Kelly Won't Join UConn

The reality, however, is stacked heavily against this scenario. Kelly remains entangled in a brutal legal battle with LSU over his $54 million buyout. His attorneys publicly stated that LSU's refusal to terminate him formally has "made it nearly impossible" to pursue new opportunities, as the school delays written confirmation to avoid paying the full amount.​

This legal stalemate creates a contractual nightmare; any salary Kelly earns would offset LSU's buyout obligations, complicating negotiations and making lower-paying jobs financially unattractive.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Kelly was earning over $10 million annually at LSU, while UConn typically pays head coaches $2-2.5 million. That gap is insurmountable without extraordinary booster intervention.​

Kelly has spent his recent career at Power Four programs with elite resources, recruiting budgets, and national championship aspirations. UConn is currently improving in those aspects.

The Realistic Candidates

UConn's actual focus centers on accessible, proven candidates. Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis leads the pack as interim coach, having orchestrated the nation's fourth-best red zone offense while averaging 31.9 points per game.

Yale's Tony Reno, with four Ivy League championships and legitimate NFL Draft development credentials, represents an intriguing regional hire who could leverage UConn's enhanced resources.

Former UConn offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, despite struggles at Akron, offers familiarity with the program and high-level experience.​

Brian Kelly remains a distant fantasy with legally prohibited, financially incompatible and institutionally misaligned with UConn's realistic coaching search.​

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jayesh Pagar
JAYESH PAGAR

Jayesh Pagar is currently pursuing Sports Journalism from the London School of Journalism and brings four years of experience in sports media coverage. He has contributed extensively to NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football content.

Home/Football