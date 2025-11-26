Could UConn Hire Brian Kelly After Jim Mora?
Jim Mora's departure to Colorado State leaves UConn searching for its next head coach after back-to-back nine-win seasons. While Brian Kelly's name has surfaced in fan discussions, the former LSU and Notre Dame coach faces massive obstacles that make this union nearly impossible despite his impressive résumé.
Why Brian Kelly Could Join UConn
Kelly possesses undeniable New England roots as an Everett, Massachusetts native, which creates a natural homecoming narrative.
His 34-year coaching career includes 179-76 at the FBS level with multiple College Football Playoff appearances and a BCS championship game berth. At 64 years old and already financially secure, Kelly could theoretically embrace a lower-pressure rebuilding project in his home region.
The program's independent status also offers scheduling flexibility and potential ACC positioning that could appeal to a veteran coach seeking creative challenges.
Why Brian Kelly Won't Join UConn
The reality, however, is stacked heavily against this scenario. Kelly remains entangled in a brutal legal battle with LSU over his $54 million buyout. His attorneys publicly stated that LSU's refusal to terminate him formally has "made it nearly impossible" to pursue new opportunities, as the school delays written confirmation to avoid paying the full amount.
This legal stalemate creates a contractual nightmare; any salary Kelly earns would offset LSU's buyout obligations, complicating negotiations and making lower-paying jobs financially unattractive.
Kelly was earning over $10 million annually at LSU, while UConn typically pays head coaches $2-2.5 million. That gap is insurmountable without extraordinary booster intervention.
Kelly has spent his recent career at Power Four programs with elite resources, recruiting budgets, and national championship aspirations. UConn is currently improving in those aspects.
The Realistic Candidates
UConn's actual focus centers on accessible, proven candidates. Offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis leads the pack as interim coach, having orchestrated the nation's fourth-best red zone offense while averaging 31.9 points per game.
Yale's Tony Reno, with four Ivy League championships and legitimate NFL Draft development credentials, represents an intriguing regional hire who could leverage UConn's enhanced resources.
Former UConn offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, despite struggles at Akron, offers familiarity with the program and high-level experience.
Brian Kelly remains a distant fantasy with legally prohibited, financially incompatible and institutionally misaligned with UConn's realistic coaching search.
