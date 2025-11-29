UConn Loses Two More Players to Transfer Portal
The UConn Huskies football program is facing a significant roster overhaul as a number of key players have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal. The departures have been pouring in since head coach Jim Mora's resignation on November 25 to accept the head coaching position at Colorado State.
UConn has already seen star linebacker Oumar Diomande, wide receiver John Neider, standout running back Victor Rosa, and defensive back Cam Chadwick declare their intentions to transfer. Two more athletes have joined the long list.
MJ Flowers Fails to Find His Footing at UConn
Flowers arrived at UConn with a brilliant resume and high expectations. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound running back from Cincinnati, Ohio, spent three seasons at Eastern Illinois before transferring to the Huskies this past offseason.
During his time with the Panthers, Flowers recorded 1,837 yards on 402 carries with 15 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He also hauled in 80 passes for 539 yards and three trips to the end zone.
However, Flowers' move to UConn did not go as planned. Through four games this season, he logged just 14 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. His lone reception went for two yards. The limited opportunity was surprising given his decorated resume, and Flowers clearly seeks a program where he can thrive as a featured back with two years of eligibility remaining.
On3’s Pete Nakos broke the news of Flowers’ intention to enter the transfer portal via X.
“UConn running back MJ Flowers is entering the transfer portal, his agent Parker St.Pierre of Always On Sports Agency tells @On3sports,” Nakos wrote. “The former Eastern Illinois transfer rushed for 1,837 yards on 402 carries with 15 TDs before arriving at UConn.”
Homegrown Talent Chris Hudson Heads Out
Chris Hudson, the Windsor, Connecticut native, is a local product who chose to stay home and play for the Huskies, having attended Saint Thomas More School before joining the program. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back appeared in 22 career games over his three seasons in Storrs.
Hudson primarily contributed on special teams while developing within the secondary. During his 2023 sophomore campaign, Hudson recorded 10 tackles across nine games. In the following season, Hudson saw action in all 13 games for the 9-3 Huskies. He finished with seven total tackles.
The defensive back did not see the field this year and is seeking a larger role somewhere else. 247Sports’ Chris Hummer revealed Hudson’s decision via X.
“UConn DB Chris Hudson (@Chris6Hudson) plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @t_pereira2 tells @247Sports,” Hummer wrote. “The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Hudson has appeared in 22 career games.”
The list of players headed out now includes star running back MJ Flowers, defensive back Chris Hudson, homegrown veteran running back Victor Rosa, defensive standout Oumar Diomande, cornerback Cam Chadwick, and emerging wide receiver John Neider.
These departures are part of the broader fallout from Mora's sudden exit. The 64-year-old coach compiled a 27-23 record during his four seasons at UConn and delivered back-to-back nine-win campaigns for the first time in program history.
Under his leadership, the Huskies went 18-7 over the past two years and won the 2024 Fenway Bowl, their first bowl victory since 2009.
