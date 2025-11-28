Jim Mora’s Exit Throws UConn Into Portal Free Fall

BREAKING: UConn WR John Neider plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’2 195 WR totaled 24 receptions for 395 yards (16.5 YPC) and 3 TDs this season



Appeared in every game and started in 9. Will have 2 years of eligibility left