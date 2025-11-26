Jim Mora Takes UConn Executive to New Team
The UConn Huskies football team is dealing with a monumental shakeup at the end of their second-straight nine win season. Head coach Jim Mora, who has been at the helm of UConn football's resurgence in his four years, is departing the school to join Colorado State University.
However, Mora is not the only one leaving. According to Pete Nakos of On3, Mora plans to bring Executive Director of Football Justin Cummings-Morrow to his new position at Colorado State.
According to the UConn staff profile on Cummings-Morrow, he initially joined UConn as Director of Football Operations in 2023 before being elevated to the role of Executive Director of Football.
In his role, per the site, Cummings-Morrow "coordinates the annual football budge with the athletic administration as well as supervising all team travel during the season. He also serves as the on-campus housing liaison and as the liaison with human resources on all hiring search committees for the team. He works with the athletic communication office to coordinate all media requests for the coaching staff and players."
Jim Mora's Time as UConn Head Coach
Mora first joined college football as a coach after being fired from both the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks. He then spent six years at the helm of UCLA's football team before being fired in 2017. After a few years out of the coaching sphere working as a broadcaster, Mora served as assistant coach to then-UConn HC Lou Spanos before ascending to the role in 2022.
Despite his past struggles, Mora led UConn to a football resurgence, making three bowl games in four years. As coach, he sits at a 27-23 record and was named The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston 2024 Head Coach of the Year.
While it's unclear now if other staff will depart for OSU with Mora, losing the coach that restored the football program to respectability is a huge blow for the program. Running back Victor Rosa has declared his intention to enter the transfer portal, and other players may not be far behind.
While UConn is far from a football dynasty, the team had a legendary year behind Mora and senior quarterback Joe Fagnano and are heading to another bowl game. Fortunately for UConn, the college football coaching pool has lots of options from both the NCAA and NFL. Only time will tell who will be leading the charge for the Huskies next season.
