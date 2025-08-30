UConn Football Sets Record in 59-13 Win Over Central Connecticut
The UConn Huskies opened the 2025 season with a statement, rolling past Central Connecticut State 59-13 in front of a sold-out crowd at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
The win marked Connecticut’s first season-opening victory since 2019 and continued its strong track record against in-state competition. The Huskies set a new program record with 638 total yards, including 388 through the air, while improving to 5-0 all-time against Central Connecticut.
It was not a perfect start, as Central capitalized on a bad snap during UConn’s opening drive. The Blue Devils recovered the ball on the Huskies’ five-yard line and scored two plays later on a run by Elijah Howard. From there, UConn took control.
Quarterback Joe Fagnano quickly answered with an 80-yard touchdown strike to Skyler Bell. The two connected again later in the quarter, this time from 12 yards out, after a 49-yard run by Mel Brown set up the score.
Cam Edwards extended the lead with a 73-yard touchdown run, and Fagnano added both a rushing touchdown and a short pass to Reymello Murphy before halftime, giving UConn a commanding 35-10 advantage.
The Huskies kept pushing in the second half
The Huskies kept pushing in the second half. Victor Rosa powered in from 20 yards, Chris Freeman added a 29-yard field goal, and Nick Evers came off the bench to connect with Jackson Harper on a 19-yard touchdown pass. MJ Flowers capped the scoring with a 16-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Fagnano finished 18 of 25 for 260 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Bell had four catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards added 115 rushing yards on just six carries. Linebacker Christian Parham led the defense with seven tackles, including one sack.
Central was limited to 247 total yards. Howard led with 59 rushing yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Brady Olson threw for 118 yards.
The Huskies, now 1-0, travel to face longtime rival Syracuse next weekend.